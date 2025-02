Azerbaijani national Para taekwondo athlete Imamaddin Khalilov has once again made a mark in the world of sports.

Idman.biz reports that Khalilov, the Paralympic champion, has been named the Best Parataekwondo Athlete of the Year. He triumphed over all his competitors in an online poll conducted by the specialized taekwondo portal mundotaekwondo.com, which was established in 2011.

Khalilov claimed a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Idman.biz