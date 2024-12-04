Paralympic champion Imamaddin Khalilov: "I achieved all the titles in 2024"

"I achieved all the titles in 2024. One of my career goals was to be named the best para taekwondo athlete not only in my weight class but across all categories," said Imamaddin Khalilov, who was recently named the Best Male Para Taekwondo Athlete of the Year by World Taekwondo.

Idman.biz reports that Khalilov, the world’s top-ranked athlete in the 70kg K44 category, reflected on his success: "I am thrilled to have accomplished this. I take pride in myself and will continue working hard to sustain these achievements and raise the Azerbaijani flag high on the global stage."

Khalilov’s 2024 accolades include the Paralympic, World, and European Champion titles, making him a standout in the sport.

