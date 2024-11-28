28 November 2024
Paralympic Champion Lamiya Valiyeva to marry foreign athlete – EXCLUSIVE

28 November 2024 12:39
19
Paralympic Champion Lamiya Valiyeva to marry foreign athlete – EXCLUSIVE

Double Paralympic champion Lamiya Valiyeva is saying goodbye to her single life.

According to information received by Idman.biz, the 22-year-old para-athlete is about to get married.

Our sources confirm that she will wed an athlete from South Africa. The four-time world champion has already entered into marriage with a foreign athlete in Baku. However, the wedding ceremony has not yet taken place, but it is expected to be held soon.

Although the Paralympic star did not respond to our calls, her father, Rovshan Valiyev, confirmed the news to Idman.biz and stated that his daughter is preparing to marry the South African athlete.

Lamiya Valiyeva, who won 1 gold and 1 silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games, has repeated this success at the Paris 2024 Paralympics as well.

