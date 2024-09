The next edition of Idman Bizde has been released.

This time, the guest of the program was Para athlete Orkhan Aslanov, who won a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

The athlete, who stood atop the podium, shared his impressions of the competition.

Speaking about his goals, our guest noted that he intends to participate in the next Paralympic Games to be held in Los Angeles.

Click on the video below to watch the interview in full:

