Imamaddin Khalilov: "I'm ready to give my all for the Motherland"

"I am very happy, not every athlete gets to experience such feelings."

Imamaddin Khalilov (70 kg), the winner of the Paris-2024 Summer Paralympic Games, said this to Idman.biz.

He commented on President Ilham Aliyev's awarding of medals to athletes and their coaches at the Paralympics. Khalilov expressed his deep gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for being awarded the 1st degree "For service to the country" order. Imamaddin emphasized that he is proud of what he has done for his country: "I promised myself that I would do something meaningful for my country, and I'm happy that I did. Not every athlete gets to feel this kind of pride. Now, I'm ready to give my all for the Motherland. I'm thankful I got to sing our National Anthem and raise our flag high at the Paralympics."

In the capital of France, the Azerbaijan national Para taekwondo team was second in terms of medal count.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz