Today, the Azerbaijani paraathlete Lamiya Valiyeva fought in her next final at Paris 2024.

Valiyeva won her next medal in the T13 category at the distance of 400 m, Idman.biz reports.

Rayane Silva from Brazil became 1st. Lamiya Valiyeva won the silver medal with a time of 55.09 seconds.

Lamiya Valiyeva was also the champion in the T13 category in the 100 m race.

