Paris 2024: Azerbaijani Para swimmer Advances to Final

Azerbaijani Para swimmer Vali Israfilov reached the final in the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games held in France.

The paralympian competing in the B13 category competed in the 100-meter breaststroke, Idman.biz reports.

He achieved this with 1:05.82 seconds.

The final stage of this category will start at 19:30 Baku time.

