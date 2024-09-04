ATF President: "We expect success from Magomedov at the 2028 Summer Olympic Games" - PHOTO

President of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation (ATF) Kamaladdin Heydarov received Gashim Magomedov (58 kg), who won a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

The head of ATF congratulated the taekwondo player for successfully representing Azerbaijan in the capital of France and wished him new success, Idman.biz reports.

He emphasized that thanks to the attention and care of the President of Azerbaijan, President of the National Olympic Committee, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, taekwondo has gained wide popularity in Azerbaijan, as in other fields of sports. Kamaladdin Heydarov said that First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva's special congratulations to our successful athletes motivates them even more to show high results.

The President of the Federation appreciated Gashim Magomedov's performance at the Olympics and said that he confidently advanced to the finals, that he did not stop even when he was injured in the decisive match, and that he showed perseverance. He also expressed confidence that the taekwondo player will become the Olympic champion if there is no injury problem in the final. Heydarov said that he expects success from Gashim Magomedov in the next competitions, especially in the Los Angeles Summer Olympic Games to be held in 2028.

Gashim Magomedov and the coaching staff expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the country's leadership for their continued support and care. They affirmed their commitment to giving their utmost efforts to ensure that the Azerbaijani flag continues to fly high in future competitions.

Idman.biz