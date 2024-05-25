Lamiya Valiyeva: "This is not the end"

"I am grateful to those who supported me. Being a 4-time world champion is a proud feeling for me.

Idman.biz reports that it was said by Azerbaijani paraathlete Lamiya Valiyeva.

Having become the champion in the 100m and 400m races at the world championship held in Kobe, Japan, Azerbaijani representative announced to the press service of the Azerbaijan Paralympic Committee: "I prepared very strongly for the world championship. This is not the end. I will prepare stronger for the Paralympic Games in Paris. I will represent my country there as well."

It should be noted that Valiyeva is a four-time world champion.

Idman.biz