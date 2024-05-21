21 May 2024
Azerbaijani World Champion: "This gold medal motivated me before Paris-2024"

21 May 2024 13:15
"I heartily congratulate the entire Paralympic family. Our national team has already won the third gold medal at the world championship."

Idman.biz reports that Orkhan Aslanov, a Para athlete of the Azerbaijan national team, said this.

Aslanov, who won a gold medal in the long jump competition at the world championship held in Kobe, Japan, expressed his thoughts to the press service of the Azerbaijan Paralympic Committee: "I am glad that I won one of the gold medals and became a part of this result. I won my first world championship. This gold medal motivated me to prepare more enthusiastically before the upcoming Paris Paralympics. I hope that as a national team we will achieve good results in Paris as well."

It should be noted that Aslanov won the World Champion title in the T-13 category in the long jump competition with a result of 7.18 m.

