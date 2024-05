Another Azerbaijani para-athlete won a gold medal at the World Championship held in Kobe, Japan.

Idman.biz reports that Orkhan Aslanov won the title of World Champion in the long jump competition in the T13 category with a result of 7.18 m.

This is the first success of our Paralympic champion in the world.

It should be noted that Lamiya Valiyeva (100 m, running) and Said Najafzade (long jump) won the title of world champion before Aslanov.

Idman.biz