Farid Gayibov was awarded with a special medal and award – PHOTO

On December 1-2, the 30th anniversary congress of European Gymnastics was held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria.

Idman.biz reports that the Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov presided over the Congress as the president of the organization.

At the Congress, a number of reports were approved, as well as the updated Statute of the organization, and new honorary members were accepted. In addition, it was decided to hold the 2025 Congress of the organization on November 28-29 in Prague (Czech Republic).

At the event, Farid Gayibov presented the honorary medals of European Gymnastics to the Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria, Dimitar Iliev, and the Mayor of Sofia, Vassil Terziyev. Also, Farid Gayibov was awarded a special medal of the Lithuanian Olympic Committee and a special award of that organization for cooperation with

European Athletics.

