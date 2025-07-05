Azerbaijan to compete in five sports at World Games 2025 in Chengdu

A total of 5,000 athletes from 118 countries, including Azerbaijan, will participate in the World Games to be held in Chengdu, China.

This statistic was announced by the Organizing Committee of the multi-sport event, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani team has earned seven participation licenses in five different sports.

Representing Azerbaijan in China will be:

Mikhail Malkin (Tumbling, Acrobatic Gymnastics)

Aghasif Rahimov – Raziya Seyidli (Mixed Pair, Acrobatic Gymnastics)

Murad Rafiyev – Daniyel Abbasov (Men’s Pair, Acrobatic Gymnastics)

Riad Safarov, Rasul Seyidli, Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi, and Seymur Jafarov (Men’s Group, Acrobatic Gymnastics)

Vladimir Dolmatov – Madina Mustafayeva (Mixed Pair, Aerobic Gymnastics)

Irina Zaretska (Karate)

Amin Guliyev (Kickboxing)

The World Games feature sports that are not included in the Olympic program. These competitions are also held every four years. This edition includes 35 sports, some of which are expected to be added to the Olympic program for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, such as baseball, flag football, and lacrosse.

The countries with the highest number of qualified athletes are the host nation China, as well as France, Australia, the USA, Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland, each with over 100 athletes.

The World Games will take place from August 7 to 17.

Idman.biz