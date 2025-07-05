5 July 2025
EN

Azerbaijan to compete in five sports at World Games 2025 in Chengdu

Other
News
5 July 2025 17:59
15
Azerbaijan to compete in five sports at World Games 2025 in Chengdu

A total of 5,000 athletes from 118 countries, including Azerbaijan, will participate in the World Games to be held in Chengdu, China.

This statistic was announced by the Organizing Committee of the multi-sport event, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani team has earned seven participation licenses in five different sports.

Representing Azerbaijan in China will be:

Mikhail Malkin (Tumbling, Acrobatic Gymnastics)

Aghasif Rahimov – Raziya Seyidli (Mixed Pair, Acrobatic Gymnastics)

Murad Rafiyev – Daniyel Abbasov (Men’s Pair, Acrobatic Gymnastics)

Riad Safarov, Rasul Seyidli, Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi, and Seymur Jafarov (Men’s Group, Acrobatic Gymnastics)

Vladimir Dolmatov – Madina Mustafayeva (Mixed Pair, Aerobic Gymnastics)

Irina Zaretska (Karate)

Amin Guliyev (Kickboxing)

The World Games feature sports that are not included in the Olympic program. These competitions are also held every four years. This edition includes 35 sports, some of which are expected to be added to the Olympic program for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, such as baseball, flag football, and lacrosse.

The countries with the highest number of qualified athletes are the host nation China, as well as France, Australia, the USA, Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland, each with over 100 athletes.

The World Games will take place from August 7 to 17.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan and Poland strengthen anti-doping cooperation
4 July 17:53
Other

Azerbaijan and Poland strengthen anti-doping cooperation

The Polish delegation paid a working visit to Azerbaijan
Spyros Capralos: “We all have wonderful memories of Baku 2015”
4 July 15:31
Other

Spyros Capralos: “We all have wonderful memories of Baku 2015”

EOC President reflects on 10th anniversary of Baku 2015 European Games
Farid Gayibov: “The success of every athlete is a priority in our work”
4 July 11:53
Other

Farid Gayibov: “The success of every athlete is a priority in our work”

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov shared remarks while reviewing the past month’s key achievements
Two Azerbaijani officials appointed to European Olympic Committees commissions
3 July 13:26
Other

Two Azerbaijani officials appointed to European Olympic Committees commissions

The Executive Committee of the EOC has approved the new composition of its commissions
July 2 – International Sports Journalists Day
2 July 09:54
Other

July 2 – International Sports Journalists Day

July 2 has been celebrated annually since 1995 at the initiative of the International Sports Press Association
Azerbaijan’s Olympic athlete rankings revealed
1 July 16:32
Other

Azerbaijan’s Olympic athlete rankings revealed

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has released the ranking table of Azerbaijani athletes in Olympic sports

Most read

Initial details of car accident that killed Diogo Jota – PHOTO/VIDEO
3 July 14:09
Football

Initial details of car accident that killed Diogo Jota – PHOTO/VIDEO

The initial details surrounding the tragic car accident that claimed the lives of Diogo Jota and André Silva
Diogo Jota’s statistics at Liverpool, contract duration, and market value
3 July 13:32
Football

Diogo Jota’s statistics at Liverpool, contract duration, and market value

Liverpool and Portugal national team forward Diogo Jota has died in a car accident
Diogo Jota’s physiotherapist reveals details of final hours before tragic accident
4 July 12:11
Football

Diogo Jota’s physiotherapist reveals details of final hours before tragic accident

Miguel Gonçalves spoke about the final hours before the tragic car accident
Diogo Jota scored a goal in the match against the Azerbaijan national team
3 July 14:47
Football

Diogo Jota scored a goal in the match against the Azerbaijan national team

Diogo Jota scored 14 goals in 49 appearances for the Portugal national team since 2019