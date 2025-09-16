Tom Brady sparks debate after appearing in Raiders’ coaching booth

Tom Brady, 48, and minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, raised eyebrows Monday night by appearing in the team’s coaching booth during a 20-9 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that spotted on ESPN wearing a headset, Brady discussed game film and the game plan with new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

Brady, who joined Fox as a broadcaster last season on a 10-year, $375 million deal, can now attend production meetings in person, though practices remain off-limits. His close access to the Raiders has sparked speculation about potential conflicts of interest, especially when broadcasting games involving future Raiders opponents.

During Monday’s game, fans questioned the fairness of Brady’s dual roles, noting his upcoming coverage of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears game, both on the Raiders’ schedule. Earlier, he broadcasted the Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl rematch and the Giants vs. Commanders game, teams Las Vegas faces later in the season.

While Brady’s unique position as owner and broadcaster gives him insight into the Raiders’ strategy, critics argue it could undermine competitive integrity. The debate over his role is likely to continue throughout the NFL season.

Idman.biz