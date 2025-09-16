16 September 2025
EN

Tom Brady sparks debate after appearing in Raiders’ coaching booth

Other
News
16 September 2025 13:54
42
Tom Brady sparks debate after appearing in Raiders’ coaching booth

Tom Brady, 48, and minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, raised eyebrows Monday night by appearing in the team’s coaching booth during a 20-9 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that spotted on ESPN wearing a headset, Brady discussed game film and the game plan with new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

Brady, who joined Fox as a broadcaster last season on a 10-year, $375 million deal, can now attend production meetings in person, though practices remain off-limits. His close access to the Raiders has sparked speculation about potential conflicts of interest, especially when broadcasting games involving future Raiders opponents.

During Monday’s game, fans questioned the fairness of Brady’s dual roles, noting his upcoming coverage of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears game, both on the Raiders’ schedule. Earlier, he broadcasted the Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl rematch and the Giants vs. Commanders game, teams Las Vegas faces later in the season.

While Brady’s unique position as owner and broadcaster gives him insight into the Raiders’ strategy, critics argue it could undermine competitive integrity. The debate over his role is likely to continue throughout the NFL season.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Buccaneers edge Texans with last-second touchdown
14:38
Other

Buccaneers edge Texans with last-second touchdown

Rachaad White’s late score seals Tampa Bay’s 20-19 win as NFL season heats up
Record participation set for III CIS Games in Azerbaijan
12:10
Other

Record participation set for III CIS Games in Azerbaijan

12 countries and over 1,600 athletes to compete across 23 sports from September 28 to October 8
Azerbaijani rider Anar Mammadov wins Georgian Endurance Cup - PHOTO
15 September 16:32
Other

Azerbaijani rider Anar Mammadov wins Georgian Endurance Cup - PHOTO

Motorcyclist triumphs on BMW S 1000 RR in prestigious series
AMADA and LTUNADO sign memorandum to strengthen anti-doping cooperation - PHOTO
15 September 13:50
Other

AMADA and LTUNADO sign memorandum to strengthen anti-doping cooperation - PHOTO

Azerbaijan joins Lithuania in advancing research, education, and innovation in anti-doping on LTUNADO’s 20th anniversary
South Africa hand New Zealand their heaviest defeat in rugby history
13 September 14:53
Other

South Africa hand New Zealand their heaviest defeat in rugby history

Springboks stun All Blacks 43-10 with six-try masterclass in Wellington Rugby Championship clash
Azerbaijan tops medal table at 3rd Turkic States Universiade - PHOTO
12 September 16:26
Other

Azerbaijan tops medal table at 3rd Turkic States Universiade - PHOTO

National team excels in multiple sports, securing overall first place in Kyrgyzstan

Most read

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi League Golden Boot for second consecutive year
15 September 13:35
Football

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi League Golden Boot for second consecutive year

Al-Nassr star honored by club legend Majed Abdullah after scoring 25 goals in 2024/2025 season
Imishli faces Sumgayit in Misli Premier League 4th Round clash - LIVE
13 September 17:28
Football

Imishli faces Sumgayit in Misli Premier League 4th Round clash - LIVE

Two matches scheduled for Round IV today
Deni Qaysumov: "This is what having a local coach in the national team looks like"
13 September 17:37
Football

Deni Qaysumov: "This is what having a local coach in the national team looks like"

Former Azerbaijani national team defender gave a statement
Danilo Dias: “Qarabag must silence the stands in Portugal” – INTERVIEW
13 September 16:36
Football

Danilo Dias: “Qarabag must silence the stands in Portugal” – INTERVIEW

Former Qarabag player gave an interview