16 September 2025
EN

Record participation set for III CIS Games in Azerbaijan

Other
News
16 September 2025 12:10
42
Record participation set for III CIS Games in Azerbaijan

The number of countries and athletes registered for the III CIS Games, to be held in Azerbaijan, has increased.

According to information from the Baku City Circuit Operations Company shared with Idman.biz, 1,619 athletes and 2,313 officials from 12 countries will participate in the competition.

Initially, participation from 10 countries was expected, but Pakistan and Oman were later added to the list.

The tournament will see representation as follows: Azerbaijan – 340 athletes, Pakistan – 4, Russia – 262, Uzbekistan – 254, Belarus – 240, Kazakhstan – 147, Tajikistan – 144, Kyrgyzstan – 126, Turkmenistan – 48, Turkiye – 38, Kuwait – 6, and Oman – 4 athletes.

Competitions will be held across 23 sports (team archery, badminton, 3x3 basketball, boxing, canoeing, chovgan, fencing, U-16 football, Greco-Roman wrestling, judo, karate, artistic gymnastics, rowing, sambo, shooting, trap shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, trampoline gymnastics, volleyball, women’s wrestling, freestyle wrestling) at 12 venues.

The III CIS Games will take place this year from September 28 to October 8 in seven cities of Azerbaijan: Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Sheki, Goygol, and Khankendi. The opening ceremony will be held on September 28, and the closing ceremony on October 8 at the Ganja City Stadium.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Buccaneers edge Texans with last-second touchdown
14:38
Other

Buccaneers edge Texans with last-second touchdown

Rachaad White’s late score seals Tampa Bay’s 20-19 win as NFL season heats up
Tom Brady sparks debate after appearing in Raiders’ coaching booth
13:54
Other

Tom Brady sparks debate after appearing in Raiders’ coaching booth

Future Hall of Famer’s involvement raises questions about conflicts of interest
Azerbaijani rider Anar Mammadov wins Georgian Endurance Cup - PHOTO
15 September 16:32
Other

Azerbaijani rider Anar Mammadov wins Georgian Endurance Cup - PHOTO

Motorcyclist triumphs on BMW S 1000 RR in prestigious series
AMADA and LTUNADO sign memorandum to strengthen anti-doping cooperation - PHOTO
15 September 13:50
Other

AMADA and LTUNADO sign memorandum to strengthen anti-doping cooperation - PHOTO

Azerbaijan joins Lithuania in advancing research, education, and innovation in anti-doping on LTUNADO’s 20th anniversary
South Africa hand New Zealand their heaviest defeat in rugby history
13 September 14:53
Other

South Africa hand New Zealand their heaviest defeat in rugby history

Springboks stun All Blacks 43-10 with six-try masterclass in Wellington Rugby Championship clash
Azerbaijan tops medal table at 3rd Turkic States Universiade - PHOTO
12 September 16:26
Other

Azerbaijan tops medal table at 3rd Turkic States Universiade - PHOTO

National team excels in multiple sports, securing overall first place in Kyrgyzstan

Most read

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi League Golden Boot for second consecutive year
15 September 13:35
Football

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi League Golden Boot for second consecutive year

Al-Nassr star honored by club legend Majed Abdullah after scoring 25 goals in 2024/2025 season
Imishli faces Sumgayit in Misli Premier League 4th Round clash - LIVE
13 September 17:28
Football

Imishli faces Sumgayit in Misli Premier League 4th Round clash - LIVE

Two matches scheduled for Round IV today
Deni Qaysumov: "This is what having a local coach in the national team looks like"
13 September 17:37
Football

Deni Qaysumov: "This is what having a local coach in the national team looks like"

Former Azerbaijani national team defender gave a statement
Danilo Dias: “Qarabag must silence the stands in Portugal” – INTERVIEW
13 September 16:36
Football

Danilo Dias: “Qarabag must silence the stands in Portugal” – INTERVIEW

Former Qarabag player gave an interview