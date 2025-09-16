Record participation set for III CIS Games in Azerbaijan

The number of countries and athletes registered for the III CIS Games, to be held in Azerbaijan, has increased.

According to information from the Baku City Circuit Operations Company shared with Idman.biz, 1,619 athletes and 2,313 officials from 12 countries will participate in the competition.

Initially, participation from 10 countries was expected, but Pakistan and Oman were later added to the list.

The tournament will see representation as follows: Azerbaijan – 340 athletes, Pakistan – 4, Russia – 262, Uzbekistan – 254, Belarus – 240, Kazakhstan – 147, Tajikistan – 144, Kyrgyzstan – 126, Turkmenistan – 48, Turkiye – 38, Kuwait – 6, and Oman – 4 athletes.

Competitions will be held across 23 sports (team archery, badminton, 3x3 basketball, boxing, canoeing, chovgan, fencing, U-16 football, Greco-Roman wrestling, judo, karate, artistic gymnastics, rowing, sambo, shooting, trap shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, trampoline gymnastics, volleyball, women’s wrestling, freestyle wrestling) at 12 venues.

The III CIS Games will take place this year from September 28 to October 8 in seven cities of Azerbaijan: Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Sheki, Goygol, and Khankendi. The opening ceremony will be held on September 28, and the closing ceremony on October 8 at the Ganja City Stadium.

