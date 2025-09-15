AMADA and LTUNADO sign memorandum to strengthen anti-doping cooperation - PHOTO

An international conference dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Lithuanian Anti-Doping Agency (LTUNADO) was held in Vilnius.

Azerbaijan was represented by Tahmina Taghi-zada, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA), Idman.biz reports.

The conference included discussions on the development of anti-doping organizations and prospects for cooperation, organizational transformation based on the Adizes methodology, and the relationship between sports organizations and the gaming industry.

Within the framework of the conference, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between AMADA and LTUNADO. The memorandum was signed by AMADA Executive Director Tahmina Taghi-zada and LTUNADO Director Ruta Banyte.

Under the memorandum, both agencies will deepen cooperation in the field of anti-doping, strengthen scientific research and educational initiatives, promote the implementation of innovative approaches, and facilitate practical knowledge exchange. The collaboration will cover results management, testing, education, investigations, therapeutic use exemptions, and other areas, contributing to further improvements in compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code and International Standards.

Idman.biz