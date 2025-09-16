16 September 2025
Buccaneers edge Texans with last-second touchdown

16 September 2025 14:38
Rachaad White scored a touchdown with six seconds remaining to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a dramatic 20-19 victory over the Houston Texans.

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that the 26-year-old running back capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive led by quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield completed 25 of 38 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions, helping the Bucs achieve a fifth consecutive 2-0 start to an NFL season.

“In these two-minute, close games, we were not on the right side of things for the past couple years,” said Mayfield. “It’s good to see that we haven’t even played close to our best ball in all three phases and we’re still finding ways to win on the road.”

The Texans suffered their second defeat of the season after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

In other Monday action, Justin Herbert threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns as the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Las Vegas Raiders 20-9. Herbert connected on a 60-yard touchdown to Quentin Johnston and a 10-yard strike to Keenan Allen, extending the Chargers’ winning start. The Raiders fell to 1-1 after opening the season with a victory over the New England Patriots.

