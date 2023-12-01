2 December 2023
EN

"White befits girls" – PHOTO

Other
News
1 December 2023 18:46
"White befits girls" – PHOTO

Azerbaijan has become one of the sports centers of the world in recent years. Of course, this is not a reason. The state care given to sports in Azerbaijan and the strengthening of its material and technical base have drawn the attention of international federations to Azerbaijan. Odlar Yurdu has successfully hosted European and World Championships of various types, in addition to competitions such as the 1st European Games, 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, Chess Olympiad, Formula 1 Grand Prix. In addition to the Baku, international tournaments of various levels have been organized in the regions. Competitions were held with the participation of several countries in Shusha and Sugovushan, which were freed from occupation.

As in the various regions of Azerbaijan, a wonderful sports infrastructure has been created in Gabala for teenagers and young people to spend their free time productively. Modern sports facilities have been put at the disposal of the people of the region. Examples of them include the Olympic Sports Complex, the Jidir Complex, the Shooting Center, the base and stadium of the "Gabala" Football and Sports Club.

Rail Ismayilov, the chief judo coach of "Gabala" Sports Club, told Idman.biz that the massification and development of sports in the region, especially the increase in the number of female athletes, is observed. According to him, Gabala is considered one of the leaders among the regions: "Since 2013, the "Gabala" Sports Club has been operating. Taekwondo, judo, boxing, karate, freestyle wrestling, and MMA divisions operate in the club. Among our representatives there are winners of Azerbaijani and European champions, international tournaments among youth, teenagers, and adults. About 500 young people train in the club every day."

The judo specialist said that the activity of sports clubs in all regions is one of the important factors in order to attract more young people to sports: "Together with Elman Karimov, we also work in sections in the villages of Gamarvan, Amirvan and Laza. One of our future plans is to increase the number of sports clubs in our region. We hold seminars to arouse interest in sports in schools."

He attributed the small number of female athletes in the divisions to the mentality: "Most parents think that girls should start a family after they grow up. But not only boys, but also girls should be attracted in sports. In this regard, the project of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation "White befits girls" came into place. That project had a strong impact on the sports field. If there are more projects like this, our society will be more enlightened."

Sama Jalilova

Idman.biz

Related news

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has started the selection of the best of the year
30 November 17:13
Other

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has started the selection of the best of the year

In the selection process, the candidates will receive 50 percent of the votes from the federations
An international scientific conference on "Modern trends in the development of sports sciences" is being held in Baku – PHOTO
30 November 11:59
Other

An international scientific conference on "Modern trends in the development of sports sciences" is being held in Baku – PHOTO

Emphasizing that the organization of the event in Azerbaijan is an important step, the speakers wished success to the work of the conference

Colin Raymond Gibson: "It is clear that sports science is developing"
30 November 11:57
Other

Colin Raymond Gibson: "It is clear that sports science is developing"

"It is clear that sports science is developing in Azerbaijan"
Mike Paul Loosemore: "Heydar Aliyev attached great importance to sports and education"
30 November 11:55
Other

Mike Paul Loosemore: "Heydar Aliyev attached great importance to sports and education"

"This is an important event for us. It is not so easy to emphasize its importance"
Rafael Fiziyev got back to the trainings - preparation in Thailand
28 November 12:30
Other

Rafael Fiziyev got back to the trainings - preparation in Thailand

Then the operation was performed
The premiere of the film dedicated to Gurban Gurbanov was held, the hero expressed: "I remembered my past" - PHOTO
27 November 22:19
Other

The premiere of the film dedicated to Gurban Gurbanov was held, the hero expressed: "I remembered my past" - PHOTO

"I believe that there will be great achievements and success in our football, which has a wounded place"

Most read

CL: 3:3 in Istanbul, "Arsenal" hit six – VIDEO
30 November 10:50
World football

CL: 3:3 in Istanbul, "Arsenal" hit six – VIDEO

The fifth round of the Champions League has been concluded
The “tragic” death of former youth international Agyemang Diawusie
29 November 13:52
World football

The “tragic” death of former youth international Agyemang Diawusie

Jahn Regensburg footballer Agyemang Diawusie has died aged 25
The opening ceremony of the World Championship was held in Baku - PHOTO
29 November 18:42
Wrestling

The opening ceremony of the World Championship was held in Baku - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of the 36th World Championship in military wrestling was held in Baku
The new transfer of the Azerbaijan had a problem and stayed in the United States
30 November 10:53
Basketball

The new transfer of the Azerbaijan had a problem and stayed in the United States

"Khirdalan" basketball club faced an unusual situation