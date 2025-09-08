Farid Gayibov: “Hosting the SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit in our country is another achievement for Azerbaijan”

“Hosting the SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit in our country is another achievement for Azerbaijan.”

Idman.biz, citing Report news agency, reports that this was stated by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov.

He said that a number of competitions will take place in 2026: “We have made our mark in the international sports arena. Every year, we achieve another success. International organizations trust us and entrust events to Azerbaijan. In 2026, Baku will become the world’s sports capital. To uphold this title, we will host a series of tournaments.”

Idman.biz