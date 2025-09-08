8 September 2025
Baku to host SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit in 2026

Baku to host SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit in 2026

The capital Baku will host the SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit, one of the most prestigious discussion platforms in the international sports community, from 24 to 28 May 2026.

An official agreement was signed today between the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, SportAccord, and the Baku City Circuit Operations Company, followed by a presentation ceremony, Idman.biz reports.

Founded in 2003, SportAccord today brings together over 120 international federations representing both Olympic and non-Olympic sports, the International Olympic Committee, and other prominent sports organizations. Its main goals are to support the global development of sports, strengthen cooperation among sports bodies, and promote the social, economic, and cultural values of sport worldwide.

The annual SportAccord Summit is one of the most prestigious events for the global sports and business community. Hundreds of international federations, organizations, sponsors, and media representatives gather to discuss the future of sports, establish new partnerships, and leverage global networking opportunities. Conferences, exhibitions, and bilateral meetings are organized within the summit.

SportAccord also organizes events such as the World Combat Games, World Mind Games, and World Urban Games, uniting both Olympic and non-Olympic sports and recognized in over 150 countries.

Hosting this prestigious summit in Baku in 2026 will further strengthen Azerbaijan’s position in the international sports and business arena and place the country at the center of global sports attention.
