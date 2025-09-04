Orkhan Safarov: “The Morning Exercise project has attracted everyone’s interest”

The "Morning Exercise" project, organized on the initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, has attracted widespread interest.

Idman.biz, citing Report news agency, reports that this was stated by the Ministry’s sports ambassador Orkhan Safarov in an interview with journalists.

The former judoka said that organizing such events is a positive development: “It is very good that such events are being held because the idea that only athletes should engage in sports is wrong. Older people, young people, everyone should be involved in sports. Sports is health. This promotion has attracted the interest of everyone. I hope that next time, more people will join this project and engage in sports.”

The Ministry of Youth and Sports recently launched a new initiative to increase the capital’s residents’ interest in a healthy lifestyle. Within the framework of the Ministry’s “Healthy Life” project, morning exercises are held six days a week from 7:00 to 8:00 a.m. in Zabitlar, Central, and Dada Gorgud parks.

The goal is to make sports a part of everyone’s lifestyle and to help people start their day feeling energetic.

Idman.biz