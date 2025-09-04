5 September 2025
EN

Orkhan Safarov: “The Morning Exercise project has attracted everyone’s interest”

Other
News
4 September 2025 12:58
53
Orkhan Safarov: “The Morning Exercise project has attracted everyone’s interest”

The "Morning Exercise" project, organized on the initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, has attracted widespread interest.

Idman.biz, citing Report news agency, reports that this was stated by the Ministry’s sports ambassador Orkhan Safarov in an interview with journalists.

The former judoka said that organizing such events is a positive development: “It is very good that such events are being held because the idea that only athletes should engage in sports is wrong. Older people, young people, everyone should be involved in sports. Sports is health. This promotion has attracted the interest of everyone. I hope that next time, more people will join this project and engage in sports.”

The Ministry of Youth and Sports recently launched a new initiative to increase the capital’s residents’ interest in a healthy lifestyle. Within the framework of the Ministry’s “Healthy Life” project, morning exercises are held six days a week from 7:00 to 8:00 a.m. in Zabitlar, Central, and Dada Gorgud parks.

The goal is to make sports a part of everyone’s lifestyle and to help people start their day feeling energetic.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Baku to host prestigious global sports and business event in 2026
4 September 15:25
Other

Baku to host prestigious global sports and business event in 2026

Official agreement signing ceremony to be held on September 8 with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Baku City Circuit
Farida Azizova: "The Morning Exercise project is a great way to start the day energetically"
4 September 13:42
Other

Farida Azizova: "The Morning Exercise project is a great way to start the day energetically"

The Ministry’s sports ambassador gave a statement
Mikhail Degtyarev may visit Azerbaijan for CIS Games
4 September 11:59
Other

Mikhail Degtyarev may visit Azerbaijan for CIS Games

Head of Russia’s Sports Ministry and Olympic Committee considers attending the 3rd CIS Games in Ganja
Farid Gayibov spoke at the briefing on “20th Anniversary of the International Convention Against Doping in Sport and Preparation for COP10”
3 September 17:36
Other

Farid Gayibov spoke at the briefing on “20th Anniversary of the International Convention Against Doping in Sport and Preparation for COP10”

Minister emphasized Azerbaijan’s active participation in these processes
Pat Cummins aims to be fit for Ashes opener despite back injury
3 September 14:42
Other

Pat Cummins aims to be fit for Ashes opener despite back injury

Australia captain confident he can recover in time for Perth Test against England
Farid Gayibov meets successful athletes and coaches - PHOTO
2 September 16:49
Other

Farid Gayibov meets successful athletes and coaches - PHOTO

Minister congratulates Azerbaijani athletes for their international achievements in August

Most read

WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return
2 September 16:54
Football

WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return

Flamengo refuses loan, demands €4M transfer fee for Brazilian forward
European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today
4 September 11:29
Football

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

Azerbaijan to play first match tomorrow against Iceland in group stage
Azerbaijan national team arrives in Reykjavik for World Cup qualifier - PHOTO
3 September 09:17
Football

Azerbaijan national team arrives in Reykjavik for World Cup qualifier - PHOTO

The team will face Iceland on September 5, with their final training session scheduled at Laugardalsvollur stadium
Iceland vs Azerbaijan: World Cup 2026 qualifier referee appointments announced - VIDEO
3 September 12:14
Football

Iceland vs Azerbaijan: World Cup 2026 qualifier referee appointments announced - VIDEO

Dutch referee Sander van der Eijk to lead the match in Reykjavik