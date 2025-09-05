6 September 2025
EN

Farida Azizova elected chair of NOC Athletes’ Commission - PHOTO

Other
News
5 September 2025 17:20
47
Today, a meeting of the Athletes’ Commission of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) was held.

The meeting began with Hasanaga Rzayev, head of the NOC’s Sports Department, providing information about the projects implemented by the Athletes’ Commission, Idman.biz reports.

During the meeting, the new composition of the commission was determined. Farida Azizova (taekwondo) was elected as the new chairperson, replacing Rustam Orujov (judo), who previously served as the chair.

Our taekwondo athlete had previously served as the deputy chair of the Athletes’ Commission.

Following the vote, discussions were held regarding the future activities of the Athletes’ Commission.

For the 2025–2028 period, Farida Azizova (taekwondo) will serve as chairperson, while Leyla Aliyeva (judo), Irada Ashumova (shooting), Haji Aliyev (wrestling), Nazim Babayev (athletics), Rafig Huseynov (wrestling), Fatima Alkaramova (swimming), and Rasul Chunayev (wrestling) will serve as members of the commission.

