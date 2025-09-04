4 September 2025
Mikhail Degtyarev may visit Azerbaijan for CIS Games

4 September 2025 11:59
Mikhail Degtyarev, head of the Russian Ministry of Sports and the Russian Olympic Committee, has said he may visit Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz reports that he made the statement during the session “Sports Diplomacy: New Challenges and Opportunities” at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

“Developing international formats are being implemented at the intercountry level. Our delegation is preparing to visit Baku, Azerbaijan, where the CIS Games will be held. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Gayibov, personally invited me, but I will make a separate decision regarding my visit,” Degtyarev said.

The 3rd CIS Games will take place in Azerbaijan from September 28 to October 8. The opening (September 28) and closing (October 8) ceremonies will be held in Ganja. The Russian national team will include more than 260 athletes.

Idman.biz

