Pat Cummins aims to be fit for Ashes opener despite back injury

Australia captain and pace spearhead Pat Cummins is determined to be fit for the first Ashes Test in Perth later this year, despite being sidelined from upcoming white-ball series due to a lumbar bone stress injury.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that the 32-year-old revealed scans showed stress in his back, forcing him out of matches against New Zealand and India.

Speaking in Brisbane, Cummins said he is confident rehabilitation will go well and that he is doing everything possible to be ready. “It’s a big Ashes series, it doesn’t get much bigger,” he said, emphasizing the importance of playing and taking calculated risks to feature in as many Tests as possible.

Since returning from Australia’s 3-0 Test series win over the West Indies, Cummins has taken a cautious approach, focusing on gym work while avoiding running and bowling. With around 12 weeks until the Perth Test on November 21, he is optimistic about returning to full fitness and believes his experience will help him regain match sharpness quickly, even without Sheffield Shield matches. Australia’s Ashes campaign continues in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney in December and January.

