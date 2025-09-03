4 September 2025
Farid Gayibov spoke at the briefing on “20th Anniversary of the International Convention Against Doping in Sport and Preparation for COP10”

News
3 September 2025 17:36
Farid Gayibov spoke at the briefing on “20th Anniversary of the International Convention Against Doping in Sport and Preparation for COP10”

An online briefing with partner countries on the topic of “20th Anniversary of the International Convention Against Doping in Sport and Preparation for COP10” was held in Paris, France.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, who also serves as Vice-Chair of the Bureau of States Parties to UNESCO’s International Convention Against Doping in Sport, spoke at the event, Idman.biz reports.

In his speech, he emphasized Azerbaijan’s active participation in these processes and highlighted the importance of strengthening transparent monitoring mechanisms, creating a sustainable funding model, and deepening international cooperation.

The event was attended by representatives of the States Parties to the Convention, international organizations, and experts working in the field of anti-doping. The briefing discussed preparations for COP10, the plan of events dedicated to the Convention’s 20th anniversary, as well as proposals on funding, management, monitoring, and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Idman.biz

