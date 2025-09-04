Farida Azizova: "The Morning Exercise project is a great way to start the day energetically"

The Ministry of Youth and Sports’ Morning Exercise project is a great initiative to start the day energetically.

The former taekwondo athlete praised the project: “I think this is one of the Ministry of Youth and Sports’ excellent initiatives. Holding such events is very positive. Ordinary citizens can start their day more energetically by doing simple exercises. These kinds of projects are great because everyone participates in sports. Veteran athletes also take part. It’s a wonderful step both for waking up our bodies and for beginning the day with energy.”

The Ministry of Youth and Sports recently launched a new initiative to increase public interest in a healthy lifestyle. As part of the Ministry’s “Healthy Life” project, morning workouts are held six days a week from 7:00 to 8:00 a.m. at Zabitlar, Central, and Dada Gorgud Parks.

The goal is to make sports a part of everyone’s lifestyle and help people start their day energetically.

