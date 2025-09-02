Farid Gayibov meets successful athletes and coaches - PHOTO

Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov met with athletes and their coaches who achieved success in international competitions in August.

The meeting was held at the Baku Youth Center and began with the playing of the State Anthem, Idman.biz reports.

Minister Farid Gayibov highly praised the achievements of Azerbaijani athletes on the international stage and highlighted that the State Anthem was played in 8 countries during the month. He congratulated the athletes and coaches on winning 25 gold, 25 silver, and 33 bronze medals during this period.

A video showcasing the successes achieved over the past month was presented at the meeting. Representatives of several sports disciplines then spoke about the competitions they participated in and their results.

At the end, Minister Farid Gayibov wished the athletes even greater success in upcoming competitions.

Idman.biz