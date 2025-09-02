4 September 2025
EN

Farid Gayibov meets successful athletes and coaches - PHOTO

Other
News
2 September 2025 16:49
45
Farid Gayibov meets successful athletes and coaches - PHOTO

Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov met with athletes and their coaches who achieved success in international competitions in August.

The meeting was held at the Baku Youth Center and began with the playing of the State Anthem, Idman.biz reports.

Minister Farid Gayibov highly praised the achievements of Azerbaijani athletes on the international stage and highlighted that the State Anthem was played in 8 countries during the month. He congratulated the athletes and coaches on winning 25 gold, 25 silver, and 33 bronze medals during this period.

A video showcasing the successes achieved over the past month was presented at the meeting. Representatives of several sports disciplines then spoke about the competitions they participated in and their results.

At the end, Minister Farid Gayibov wished the athletes even greater success in upcoming competitions.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Orkhan Safarov: “The Morning Exercise project has attracted everyone’s interest”
12:58
Other

Orkhan Safarov: “The Morning Exercise project has attracted everyone’s interest”

Ministry’s sports ambassador gave a statement
Mikhail Degtyarev may visit Azerbaijan for CIS Games
11:59
Other

Mikhail Degtyarev may visit Azerbaijan for CIS Games

Head of Russia’s Sports Ministry and Olympic Committee considers attending the 3rd CIS Games in Ganja
Farid Gayibov spoke at the briefing on “20th Anniversary of the International Convention Against Doping in Sport and Preparation for COP10”
3 September 17:36
Other

Farid Gayibov spoke at the briefing on “20th Anniversary of the International Convention Against Doping in Sport and Preparation for COP10”

Minister emphasized Azerbaijan’s active participation in these processes
Pat Cummins aims to be fit for Ashes opener despite back injury
3 September 14:42
Other

Pat Cummins aims to be fit for Ashes opener despite back injury

Australia captain confident he can recover in time for Perth Test against England
Farid Gayibov: “The last week of August can be considered remarkable for Azerbaijani football”
2 September 15:45
Other

Farid Gayibov: “The last week of August can be considered remarkable for Azerbaijani football”

Youth and Sports Minister made remark while evaluating the month of August
Weekly schedule of international competitions featuring Azerbaijani athletes
1 September 18:18
Other

Weekly schedule of international competitions featuring Azerbaijani athletes

Major events from September 1–7 across sailing, wushu, boccia, boxing, karate, savate, judo, and archery

Most read

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign
2 September 09:31
Football

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign

The Brazilian striker returns to Agdam after a successful spell, set to strengthen the squad for the new season
Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences
1 September 16:26
Football

Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences

Open sessions and media briefings set ahead of September 5 World Cup qualifier in Reykjavik
WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return
2 September 16:54
Football

WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return

Flamengo refuses loan, demands €4M transfer fee for Brazilian forward
Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce
2 September 12:28
Football

Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce

Brazilian goalkeeper departs after eight trophy-laden years, joining Turkish side for £12.1m