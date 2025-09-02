Farid Gayibov: “The last week of August can be considered remarkable for Azerbaijani football”

“Hot August concluded on one hand with the successes of our athletes, and on the other with the realization of initiatives by our youth. Throughout the month, there were plenty of activities both nationally and on the international stage.”

Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov made this remark while evaluating the month of August, Idman.biz reports.

He stated in the 48th edition of “Minister’s Perspective” that, thanks to the special attention of our President Ilham Aliyev to sports and youth, modern sports infrastructure in the country is developing year by year: “This provides broad opportunities for the mass participation in sports, the upbringing of a healthy generation, and the hosting of international competitions in our country. The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva familiarized themselves with the construction progress of the new Ganja Stadium. I should note that this stadium will be one of the most modern arenas in our country. The facilities and conditions created here will greatly contribute to the development of football in Ganja, as well as to promoting a healthy lifestyle among youth. As you know, the opening and closing ceremonies of the III CIS Games, which our country will host from September 28 to October 8, will also take place at this stadium. By the way, with the ceremony we organized in Ganja, the countdown to the Games has already begun.”

The minister emphasized that the last week of August can be considered remarkable for Azerbaijani football: “We were all delighted that the Qarabag football team qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage for the second time in its history. To congratulate the team on this successful achievement, our President Ilham Aliyev once again showed his care for sports by signing a decree to provide financial support to the club. That same week, the II ‘Ulduz Cup’ international tournament for 12-year-old players was held in Guba. This is the fourth international football competition for children that we have organized over the past three years. For the first time, 12 teams from 7 countries participated, and the Azerbaijani team emerged as the winner. Such tournaments help children gain international experience and develop their skills. We will continue to organize similar competitions in the future.”

Gayibov stated that, as per tradition, they also held their next meeting with athletes who have successfully represented the country on international arenas: “Within the framework of citizen receptions in the regions, this time we received residents of Tartar and Barda. During our visit to the region, we inspected the Barda Olympic Sports Complex and held discussions on improving the existing facilities. We also reviewed the final preparations at the Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex, where the boxing competitions of the III CIS Games will take place.

As you know, last year, during a meeting with athletes on the results of the sporting year, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, addressed the issue of the Great Return and highlighted the importance of athletes visiting the liberated territories. Responding to this call, representatives of the sports community, with the initiative and support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, have continued their trips to these regions.

Members of our women’s national football team visited Fuzuli, Agdam, Khankendi, and Shusha, followed by our Olympic judo champions visiting Khankendi, Shusha, Lachin, and Fuzuli, holding various meetings.

Our federations regularly organize courses for training specialists. For instance, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation recently hosted the International Judo Federation Academy program for judo coaching. Through this program, judo is developing in our country, and the professionalism of coaches is improving.”

The minister noted that one of the important events showcasing Azerbaijan’s national traditions and traditional sports to the world was once again held in Goygol: “At the Fourth National Highland Festival, together with Bilal Erdogan, President of the World Ethnosport Confederation, we observed exemplary performances in national sports and took part in the festival’s opening ceremony.

As part of the festival, the Ministry of Youth and Sports’ mobile ‘Healthy Life’ project once again attracted great interest from sports enthusiasts, especially children. The presentation of the film ‘In Pursuit of a Dream’, dedicated to Elmira Aslanova, the first Azerbaijani female alpinist to conquer Mount Everest, coincided with August 8 — International Mountaineering Day. I can say that the film, currently being screened in cinemas, was a success. I congratulate the film’s heroine and the creative team on this occasion.

To increase the capital residents’ interest in a healthy lifestyle, we recently launched a new initiative. Within the framework of the Ministry of Youth and Sports’ ‘Healthy Life’ project, morning workouts are held six days a week, from 7:00 to 8:00 a.m., in Zabitlar, Central, and Dada Gorgud Parks. The goal is to make sports a lifestyle for everyone and to help people start their day feeling energetic.”

According to Gayibov, the swimming competition on the Kur river in Mingachevir was successfully held for the fourth time: “The year-by-year increase in the number of participants shows that this competition is becoming even more popular. Holding such mass events is very important for promoting a healthy lifestyle among the population.”

He also recalled the meetings held during the month: “We held extensive discussions on sports cooperation and the organization of international competitions with Fidel Ylli, President of the Albanian National Olympic Committee; Astrit Hasani, President of the European Weightlifting Federation; and Leonard Lulay, President of the Albanian Gymnastics Federation. I received the youth delegation from Morocco during their visit to our country and exchanged ideas with them. We also met with Azerbaijani athletes living abroad – two-time Olympic medalist Parviz Nasibov and Rufat Baku, who pursued professional boxing in the USA and, despite living far from the homeland, has always upheld the Azerbaijani flag. The projects and events implemented have multifaceted goals – promoting youth activity, achieving victories for our athletes, modern and extensive infrastructure, and international cooperation. The results achieved lay the foundation for a healthy future. For this, we must continue our activities purposefully.”

