General Assembly of the World Football and Volleyball Federation began work in Baku

The 1st General Assembly of the World Football and Volleyball Federation (Footvolley Worldwide) has begun work in Baku.

Idman.biz reports, citing Report, that the event was attended by the President of the International Football and Volleyball Federation, the Azerbaijan Football Federation, Vusal Khalilov, the Secretary General of both organizations, Afgan Hamzayev, representatives from Pakistan, India, Iran, Moldova, Turkey, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates.

First, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

Welcoming the guests, Vusal Khalilov said that they would touch upon a number of issues at the General Assembly:

"I hope that we will see your support in the development of this sport. Each of you is working for this field in your country."

Then, representatives of the participating countries shared their views and expressed their joy at participating in the event. They also provided information about the upcoming goals.

During the General Assembly, information will be provided on the organization's activities during the year, financial reports, and goals for the calendar year, applications from new members will be considered, and elections to the Executive Committee and other structures will be held.

General Assembly is being held for the first time and is planned to be organized every 5 years.