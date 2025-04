Azerbaijani Jiu-Jitsu athletes have achieved another success.

They shone at the AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship organized by the Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani athletes earned two medals. Sanan Zeynalov claimed the gold, while Ayaz Suleymanov was awarded the silver.

The competition lasted for three days.

Idman.biz