Azerbaijan and Poland’s Anti-Doping Agencies Sign a Memorandum of Understanding

The anti-doping agencies of Azerbaijan and Poland have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in the fight against doping in sport.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Tahmina Taghi-zada, CEO of the Azerbaijan National Antidoping Agency (AMADA), and Dr. Michał Rynkowski, Director of the Polish Anti-Doping Agency (POLADA), Idman.biz reports.

Under this agreement, both agencies will work to deepen cooperation in anti-doping efforts, strengthen scientific research and educational initiatives, foster the application of innovative approaches, and facilitate the exchange of best practices. The collaboration will encompass key areas such as results management, testing, and education, contributing to the continuous advancement of anti-doping activities in alignment with the World Anti-Doping Code and International Standards.

Furthermore, the memorandum paves the way for future bilateral agreements covering various areas of mutual interest, ensuring a structured and long-term approach to cooperation.

Idman.biz