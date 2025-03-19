19 March 2025
EN

Azerbaijan and Poland’s Anti-Doping Agencies Sign a Memorandum of Understanding

Other
News
19 March 2025 12:24
18
Azerbaijan and Poland’s Anti-Doping Agencies Sign a Memorandum of Understanding

The anti-doping agencies of Azerbaijan and Poland have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in the fight against doping in sport.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Tahmina Taghi-zada, CEO of the Azerbaijan National Antidoping Agency (AMADA), and Dr. Michał Rynkowski, Director of the Polish Anti-Doping Agency (POLADA), Idman.biz reports.

Under this agreement, both agencies will work to deepen cooperation in anti-doping efforts, strengthen scientific research and educational initiatives, foster the application of innovative approaches, and facilitate the exchange of best practices. The collaboration will encompass key areas such as results management, testing, and education, contributing to the continuous advancement of anti-doping activities in alignment with the World Anti-Doping Code and International Standards.

Furthermore, the memorandum paves the way for future bilateral agreements covering various areas of mutual interest, ensuring a structured and long-term approach to cooperation.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Bir kimi birlikde – PHOTO
12:01
Other

Bir kimi birlikde – PHOTO

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, members of the Public Council, and leaders of various youth organizations came together to celebrate Novruz
Athletes showcase impressive performances at Novruz celebration - PHOTO
09:11
Other

Athletes showcase impressive performances at Novruz celebration - PHOTO

The event featured spectacular performances across various sports disciplines, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports

"Sports Ambassadors of the Year" announced - NAMES - PHOTO
18 March 17:16
Other

"Sports Ambassadors of the Year" announced - NAMES - PHOTO

The Collegium meeting of the Ministry of Youth and Sports has been held
AMADA representatives attend iNADO Workshop in Lausanne
18 March 15:23
Other

AMADA representatives attend iNADO Workshop in Lausanne

The event focused on the latest innovations in anti-doping, best practices, and strengthening international cooperation
Farid Gayibov meets with representatives of sports federations - PHOTO
18 March 09:11
Other

Farid Gayibov meets with representatives of sports federations - PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, has held his 19th meeting with representatives of sports federations
New Leadership Elected at the 60th Meeting of the Monitoring Group of the Anti-Doping Convention (T-DO)
17 March 16:39
Other

New Leadership Elected at the 60th Meeting of the Monitoring Group of the Anti-Doping Convention (T-DO)

The Monitoring Group of the Anti-Doping Convention (T-DO) of the Council of Europe concluded its 60th meeting

Most read

Haiti national team arrives in Baku
18 March 11:19
Football

Haiti national team arrives in Baku

The Haiti national football team has arrived in Baku ahead of their upcoming friendly match
Bruno Fernandes becomes sixth player with 50 Premier League assists for Man Utd
17 March 13:44
Football

Bruno Fernandes becomes sixth player with 50 Premier League assists for Man Utd

The Portuguese midfielder is now the sixth player in the club's history to record 50 or more assists
Griezmann moves to the MLS - REASON
16 March 17:31
Football

Griezmann moves to the MLS - REASON

According to Relevo, Griezmann is in talks with the Los Angeles club, where his compatriots Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud also play
Zira captain: "I expected a call from Santos" - INTERVIEW
18 March 16:01
Football

Zira captain: "I expected a call from Santos" - INTERVIEW

Zira captain Gismat Aliyev spoke about the latest developments in the Azerbaijan Premier League