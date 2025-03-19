19 March 2025
EN

Athletes showcase impressive performances at Novruz celebration – PHOTO

Other
News
19 March 2025 09:11
6
Athletes showcase impressive performances at Novruz celebration – PHOTO

On March 18, the Baku City Executive Authority organized a festive Novruz celebration in a newly inaugurated park in the Narimanov district of the capital.

The event featured spectacular performances across various sports disciplines, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Idman.biz reports.

Athletes demonstrated their skills in mountaineering, weightlifting, basketball, badminton, boxing, judo, rhythmic gymnastics, artistic gymnastics, wrestling, capoeira, karate, canoeing and rowing, fencing, zurkhaneh, mas-wrestling, traditional wrestling, chess, taekwondo, and cycling.

Additionally, a mobile "Healthy Life" project was set up at the event, offering sports enthusiasts—especially children—a fun and interactive experience.

Participants also had the opportunity to join a yoga session organized by the ministry, where they practiced guided movements under the supervision of professional instructors.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

"Sports Ambassadors of the Year" announced – NAMES - PHOTO
18 March 17:16
Other

"Sports Ambassadors of the Year" announced – NAMES - PHOTO

The Collegium meeting of the Ministry of Youth and Sports has been held
AMADA representatives attend iNADO Workshop in Lausanne
18 March 15:23
Other

AMADA representatives attend iNADO Workshop in Lausanne

The event focused on the latest innovations in anti-doping, best practices, and strengthening international cooperation
Farid Gayibov meets with representatives of sports federations - PHOTO
18 March 09:11
Other

Farid Gayibov meets with representatives of sports federations - PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, has held his 19th meeting with representatives of sports federations
New Leadership Elected at the 60th Meeting of the Monitoring Group of the Anti-Doping Convention (T-DO)
17 March 16:39
Other

New Leadership Elected at the 60th Meeting of the Monitoring Group of the Anti-Doping Convention (T-DO)

The Monitoring Group of the Anti-Doping Convention (T-DO) of the Council of Europe concluded its 60th meeting
Azerbaijan’s Athletes and Their Path to Success - RESEARCH
17 March 15:26
Other

Azerbaijan’s Athletes and Their Path to Success - RESEARCH

After all, one of the most secure ways to escape financial hardship is through championship titles
Several specializations canceled at ASA - PHOTO
15 March 17:47
Other

Several specializations canceled at ASA - PHOTO

The list of specializations at the master's level in sports and service specialties was approved by voting

Most read

Haiti national team arrives in Baku
18 March 11:19
Football

Haiti national team arrives in Baku

The Haiti national football team has arrived in Baku ahead of their upcoming friendly match
Bruno Fernandes becomes sixth player with 50 Premier League assists for Man Utd
17 March 13:44
Football

Bruno Fernandes becomes sixth player with 50 Premier League assists for Man Utd

The Portuguese midfielder is now the sixth player in the club's history to record 50 or more assists
Griezmann moves to the MLS - REASON
16 March 17:31
Football

Griezmann moves to the MLS - REASON

According to Relevo, Griezmann is in talks with the Los Angeles club, where his compatriots Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud also play
Zira captain: "I expected a call from Santos" - INTERVIEW
18 March 16:01
Football

Zira captain: "I expected a call from Santos" - INTERVIEW

Zira captain Gismat Aliyev spoke about the latest developments in the Azerbaijan Premier League