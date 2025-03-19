Athletes showcase impressive performances at Novruz celebration – PHOTO

On March 18, the Baku City Executive Authority organized a festive Novruz celebration in a newly inaugurated park in the Narimanov district of the capital.

The event featured spectacular performances across various sports disciplines, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Idman.biz reports.

Athletes demonstrated their skills in mountaineering, weightlifting, basketball, badminton, boxing, judo, rhythmic gymnastics, artistic gymnastics, wrestling, capoeira, karate, canoeing and rowing, fencing, zurkhaneh, mas-wrestling, traditional wrestling, chess, taekwondo, and cycling.

Additionally, a mobile "Healthy Life" project was set up at the event, offering sports enthusiasts—especially children—a fun and interactive experience.

Participants also had the opportunity to join a yoga session organized by the ministry, where they practiced guided movements under the supervision of professional instructors.

Idman.biz