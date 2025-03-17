New Leadership Elected at the 60th Meeting of the Monitoring Group of the Anti-Doping Convention (T-DO)

The Monitoring Group of the Anti-Doping Convention (T-DO) of the Council of Europe concluded its 60th meeting in Strasbourg, marking a significant milestone in the international fight against doping in sport.

Representatives from member states and international organizations convened to discuss anti-doping policies, review ongoing initiatives, and elect new leadership for the upcoming term, Idman.biz reports.

The newly elected officials will play a crucial role in guiding the Monitoring Group’s efforts to enhance compliance, education, legal frameworks, and scientific advancements in anti-doping policies. The following officials have been elected to lead the various bodies within the T-DO:

• Michal Rynkowski (Poland) – Chair of the Monitoring Group

• Mehmet Yoğurtcuoğlu (Türkiye) – Vice-Chair of the Monitoring Group

• Floriane Cavel (France) – Chair of the Advisory Group on Legal Issues (T-DO LI) – re-elected

• Paul Ouseley (United Kingdom) – Chair of the Advisory Group on Compliance (T-DO COMP)

• Fredrik Lauritzen (Norway) – Chair of the Advisory Group on Science (T-DO SCI)

• Erik Duiven (The Netherlands) – Chair of the Advisory Group on Education (T-DO ED) – re-elected

During the meeting, participants engaged in high-level discussions on strengthening anti-doping policies across Europe, fostering international cooperation, and ensuring adherence to the Anti-Doping Convention. The newly elected leadership emphasized the importance of continued collaboration with international bodies such as the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and national anti-doping organizations.

Michal Rynkowski, the newly elected Chair of the Monitoring Group, expressed his commitment to advancing anti-doping efforts and reinforcing the Group’s role within the global anti-doping framework. “It is an honor to be entrusted with this responsibility. I look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to uphold the integrity of sport and further strengthen our collective fight against doping,” said Rynkowski.

The T-DO remains a vital platform for shaping anti-doping policies and ensuring compliance with the Anti-Doping Convention, reinforcing the Council of Europe’s commitment to clean sport and fair competition.

