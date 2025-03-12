Elnur Mammadov meets with ETWF President - PHOTO

A meeting was held at the Ministry of Youth and Sports with representatives from the European Tug of War Federation (ETWF).

During the meeting, Elnur Mammadov, Head of the Ministry's Sports Department, provided insights into the development of traditional sports in Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

ETWF President Ralf Brauninger shared details about his visit, including discussions held during the trip and a seminar organized at the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex for athletes, coaches, and referees.

The meeting also covered the growth of tug of war in Azerbaijan and potential future collaborations.

