Azerbaijan hosts Jiu-Jitsu Championship and Association Cup - PHOTO

The National Jiu-Jitsu Championship and Association Cup were held at the Gobustan Olympic Sports Complex.

The event was organized by the Japanese Martial Arts and Culture Association and featured competitions in the Ne-Waza discipline of Jiu-Jitsu. Around 200 athletes participated, testing their skills in the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

The competition was held across all weight categories and age groups, following the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation's official regulations. The top three athletes in each category were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals, along with certificates and prizes.

Based on the results, the national team that will represent Azerbaijan in international competitions was selected.

The decision to hold the event outside the capital aimed to promote sports development in the regions and support the growth of young athletes.

Idman.biz