Agacan Abiyev receives Olympic Laurel Award – PHOTO

The Executive Committee of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) held its latest meeting in its newly formed structure.

The session, chaired by NOC Vice President Chingiz Huseynzade, focused on current agenda items, Idman.biz reports.

Following the discussions, a special award ceremony was held to present the Olympic Laurel award to Agajan Abiyev, granted by the European Olympic Committees (EOC).

Abiyev, a distinguished public and sports figure, Honored Scientist, President of the Azerbaijan National Olympic Academy, and Honorary Secretary General of the Azerbaijan NOC, received the prestigious award from Chingiz Huseynzade.

Expressing his gratitude, Abiyev highlighted Azerbaijan's significant progress in sports and the Olympic Movement, emphasizing that the country's achievements will continue under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

Prominent athletes, including Rovshan Huseynov, Namig Abdullayev, Zemfira Meftakhetdinova, Nazim Huseynov, Farid Mansurov, Faig Garayev, and Alla Hasanova, spoke about Abiyev's contributions to Azerbaijani sports and congratulated him on receiving the award.

Notably, the Shohrat and Sharaf order recipient was honored with this award during the 54th EOC General Assembly in Frankfurt, Germany. The award was initially presented to Azerbaijan's NOC Secretary General, Azer Aliyev, at the event.

Idman.biz