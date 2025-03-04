Chingiz Huseynzada: "We hope 'Champions Alley' becomes one of Azerbaijan's most beautiful parks"

"A tree symbolizes the revival of life—it represents life itself. This initiative honors both the 5th anniversary of our Victory in the Patriotic War and the 20th anniversary of Physical Education and Sports Day. Through this, we reaffirm our unwavering support for our athletes and our nation."

Idman.biz, citing AZERTAC, reports that these remarks were made by Chingiz Huseynzada, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC), during a tree-planting event held on March 5 in celebration of Physical Education and Sports Day.

The event took place at the Trophy Park in the White City area of the Seaside National Park and featured participation from some of Azerbaijan's most decorated athletes. Huseynzade expressed his delight at seeing so many figures from the sports community involved:

"We have gathered here to establish the 'Champions Alley.' It is wonderful to see esteemed members of the sports world joining this initiative. We hope this area will soon become one of Azerbaijan’s most beautiful parks."

