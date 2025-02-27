Azerbaijani jiu-jitsu athletes win 16 medals in Rome - PHOTO

The Grand Slam Rome 2025 jiu-jitsu tournament took place in Italy, where the Azerbaijani national team delivered an impressive performance.

Azerbaijani athletes secured a total of 16 medals in the competition held in Rome, Idman.biz reports.

Ayaz Suleymanov, Mark Simvol, Hasan Nasirzade, Maksud Hajiyev and Samir Mirzayev took first place.

Ramil Muradov, Tamerlan Mehraliyev, Naghi Nagizade, Rafig Mehdiyev, Timur Simvol, Muslim Aliyev, Murad Ismiyev won silver, Emin Asadov, Dmitry Sivov, Javidan Mehraliyev and Bagir Aliyev won bronze medals.

This strong showing highlights Azerbaijan's growing presence in international jiu-jitsu.

Idman.biz