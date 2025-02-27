27 February 2025
EN

Azerbaijani jiu-jitsu athletes win 16 medals in Rome - PHOTO

Other
News
27 February 2025 17:28
14
Azerbaijani jiu-jitsu athletes win 16 medals in Rome - PHOTO

The Grand Slam Rome 2025 jiu-jitsu tournament took place in Italy, where the Azerbaijani national team delivered an impressive performance.

Azerbaijani athletes secured a total of 16 medals in the competition held in Rome, Idman.biz reports.

Ayaz Suleymanov, Mark Simvol, Hasan Nasirzade, Maksud Hajiyev and Samir Mirzayev took first place.

Ramil Muradov, Tamerlan Mehraliyev, Naghi Nagizade, Rafig Mehdiyev, Timur Simvol, Muslim Aliyev, Murad Ismiyev won silver, Emin Asadov, Dmitry Sivov, Javidan Mehraliyev and Bagir Aliyev won bronze medals.

This strong showing highlights Azerbaijan's growing presence in international jiu-jitsu.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Universiade to be held in six German cities
11:17
Other

Universiade to be held in six German cities

The 2025 Summer World University Games (Universiade) will take place from July 16-27

European Olympic Committees prepare for elections
26 February 16:05
Other

European Olympic Committees prepare for elections

The 54th General Assembly of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) will commence on February 28 in Frankfurt

Ministry of Youth and Sports pays tribute to the victims of the Khojaly massacre - PHOTO
26 February 15:14
Other

Ministry of Youth and Sports pays tribute to the victims of the Khojaly massacre - PHOTO

Today marks the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide

Thirty-three years pass since Khojaly genocide
26 February 00:00
Other

Thirty-three years pass since Khojaly genocide

As a result of this tragedy, 613 Khojaly civilians were killed
Next Meeting of the Working Group on Preparation for the III CIS Games Held
25 February 12:47
Other

Next Meeting of the Working Group on Preparation for the III CIS Games Held

Active preparations are underway for the III CIS Games
2025 roadmap was discussed at AMADA
25 February 12:12
Other

2025 roadmap was discussed at AMADA

The first meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) for 2025

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo finds investor to buy Valencia
25 February 15:07
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo finds investor to buy Valencia

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly on the verge of acquiring Spain’s crisis-hit club, Valencia
Xavi to Man Utd? Potential managerial change on horizon
25 February 15:39
Football

Xavi to Man Utd? Potential managerial change on horizon

Manchester United is reportedly considering Xavi Hernández as a potential head coach
Ding Liren leads, Aydin Suleymanli in seventh place
25 February 14:14
Chess

Ding Liren leads, Aydin Suleymanli in seventh place

The 17th World Champion, Ding Liren, is leading the FIDE Circuit ranking
FIFA imposes transfer ban on Turkish Club Sivasspor
25 February 16:08
Football

FIFA imposes transfer ban on Turkish Club Sivasspor

FIFA has imposed a transfer ban on the Super Lig team