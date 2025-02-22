Elnur Mammadov at the COP9 meeting in Antalya - PHOTO

22 February 2025
Elnur Mammadov at the COP9 meeting in Antalya

The fourth official meeting of the Bureau of the 9th Conference of the Parties to the International Convention Against Doping in Sport (COP9) was held in Antalya, Turkiye.

The event was attended by Elnur Mammadov, Head of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, Core Group Member of the Open Working Group of the UNESCO Anti-Doping Convention, Idman.biz reports.

Mammadov spoke at the event and provided information on Azerbaijan's anti-doping policy and activities carried out in the field of international cooperation.

The meeting discussed the issues of strengthening the global fight against doping, increasing the scope of influence of the convention, its sustainability and improving management mechanisms.

Idman.biz

