Chingiz Huseynzade: Olympic medals of Azerbaijani athletes to be replaced

Due to quality issues, the medals won by Azerbaijani athletes at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics will be replaced.

Idman.biz, citing AZERTAC, reports that this was confirmed by Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, Chingiz Huseynzade, in a statement to journalists. He explained that the committee had already submitted a request regarding the matter:

“We have made our appeal, and now the ball is in the court of the French Organizing Committee. They are in talks with the company responsible for producing the medals to determine how the replacements will proceed. We expect to be informed soon, and the medals will be renewed accordingly.”

Notably, medals of five out of seven Azerbaijani athletes who reached the podium in Paris have shown visible deterioration. The affected athletes include:

Zelym Kotsoiev (Judo, 100 kg – Gold)

Gashim Magomedov (Taekwondo, 58 kg – Silver)

Loren Alfonso (Boxing, 92 kg – Silver)

Hasrat Jafarov (Greco-Roman Wrestling, 67 kg – Bronze)

Giorgi Meshvildishvili (Freestyle Wrestling, 125 kg – Bronze)

However, the medals of Hidayat Heydarov (Judo, 73 kg – Gold) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (Freestyle Wrestling, 97 kg – Bronze) remain unaffected.

