18 February 2025
National Olympic Committee reveals key plans for the next four years

18 February 2025 14:24
12
National Olympic Committee reveals key plans for the next four years

“The four-year activity report was reviewed and approved during the Executive Committee meeting,” stated Chingiz Huseynzade, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC), following the first meeting of the newly formed Executive Committee.

Idman.biz, citing AZERTAC, reports that Huseynzade outlined the organization’s primary goals for the upcoming four years: “Naturally, our main focus is on the Olympic Games and the development of the Olympic Movement in Azerbaijan. Our key objective is preparing for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. We believe that this event will bring even greater success for our country. We will strive to participate in this prestigious quadrennial competition with a large team.”

He emphasized that achieving these goals will require close cooperation with national sports federations. “I am confident that the NOC and federations will work together closely, contributing to new achievements in Azerbaijani sports. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, I believe the NOC will continue its successful work and secure further victories in sports.”

Notably, during the IX Reporting and Election Assembly of the NOC, President Ilham Aliyev was re-elected as the Committee’s President. Additionally, Azar Aliyev, Chingiz Huseynzade, Zemfira Meftahaddinova, Farid Mansurov, Elnur Mammadli, Faig Garayev, Alla Hasanova, Nazim Huseynov, and Namig Abdullayev were elected as members of the Executive Committee. Huseynzade, Olympic judo champion Elnur Mammadli, and former volleyball player Alla Hasanova are the newly appointed members of the Executive Committee.

