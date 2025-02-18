18 February 2025
General Assembly of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Held - UPDATED - PHOTOS

18 February 2025 12:58
On February 18, the IX General Assembly of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Azerbaijan was held.

The assembly was attended by NOC members, representatives of Olympic and non-Olympic sports federations, and other sports organizations, Idman.biz reports.

During the assembly, NOC Vice President Chingiz Huseynzade presented a report on the organization’s activities from 2022 to 2024. He emphasized that Azerbaijan is recognized globally as a sports country, due to its leadership in economic and other sectors of development in the region.

Huseynzade also highlighted several successful events in Azerbaijan’s sports history during the reporting period. He noted that the NOC’s work was comprehensive in scale and that the achievements made were of high quality and quantity.

"The foundation of all the developments in the public-political life of Azerbaijan lies in the far-sighted policies of the head of state, and our successes in the Olympic Movement and sports are also linked to the name of the President of Azerbaijan and the President of the National Olympic Committee, Ilham Aliyev," said Chingiz Huseynzade. He also added that during the reporting period, several significant historical events took place in Azerbaijan’s Olympic and sports life, including the country’s achievement of 30th place in the overall team standings at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, with 7 medals (2 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze).

Huseynzade provided detailed information on the report, highlighting Azerbaijan's international relations, meetings and speeches by President Ilham Aliyev, his participation in international events, as well as the performance of Azerbaijani athletes in the Olympic Games, Islamic Solidarity Games, and other international competitions.

After the report was presented, it was unanimously approved by the assembly. Following that, the report of the NOC Audit Commission was presented.
The president of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, Madat Guliyev, the president of the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, Javid Gurbanov, and athlete Farid Mansurov expressed their high appreciation of the report and NOC’s activities, wishing success in future endeavors.

During the assembly, President Ilham Aliyev was re-elected as the President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan.

Subsequently, President Ilham Aliyev, along with Azer Aliyev, Chingiz Huseynzade, Farid Mansurov, Zemfira Meftahatdinova, Namig Abdullayev, Nazim Huseynov, Elnur Mammadli, Faig Garayev, and Alla Hasanova, were elected as members of the NOC Executive Committee.

Members of the NOC Audit Commission were also elected during the assembly.

Idman.biz

