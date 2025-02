The Sumgayit Billiards Championship has come to an end, crowning its new champion.

Fuad Ojagverdiyev secured the top spot, claiming the city championship title, Idman.biz reports.

Orkhan Nasirli finished as the runner-up after falling short in the final match. Yashar Gasimov and Samir Narimanli shared the third-place honors, each earning bronze medals.

Idman.biz