Preparations underway: First meeting of the Organizing Committee for the 3rd CIS Games Held - PHOTO

Azerbaijan has taken the first major step in preparing to host the 3rd Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games in 2025, as the event’s Organizing Committee convened for its inaugural meeting on February 12.

The meeting was chaired by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Committee Chair, Samir Sharifov, Idman.biz reports.

The session focused on key aspects of the country’s preparation efforts, ensuring all arrangements are on track for the large-scale sporting event.

During the meeting, it was confirmed that the 3rd CIS Games will take place from September 28 to October 8, 2025, featuring competitions in 23 sports disciplines. The events will be hosted across seven cities, with Ganja serving as the CIS Sports Capital of 2025. The distribution of sporting events across the host cities is as follows: Mingachevir (4 sports), Gabala (4), Sheki (3), Goygol (2), Yevlakh (1), and Khankendi (1).

Athletes from CIS member states, along with participants from several other countries invited by the Azerbaijani government, are expected to compete in the Games.

Discussions during the meeting covered various operational and logistical aspects, including: Readiness of sports venues, transportation and logistics, accommodation for participants, volunteer recruitment, accreditation procedures, media coverage of the Games, opening and closing ceremonies.

Detailed presentations were made on each topic, and specific instructions were issued to ensure coordination between the relevant organizations.

Samir Sharifov emphasized Azerbaijan’s proven track record of successfully hosting major international sports events under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, including the 1st European Games and the Islamic Solidarity Games. He urged all committee members to work diligently to ensure that the 3rd CIS Games would be organized at the highest professional level, further enhancing Azerbaijan’s reputation as a trusted host for prestigious sporting events.

Idman.biz