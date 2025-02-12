13 February 2025
EN

New Rugby Club Established in Azerbaijan

Other
News
12 February 2025 16:07
29
New Rugby Club Established in Azerbaijan

A new rugby club has been founded in Azerbaijan, expanding the country's rugby scene.

Idman.biz reports that the EAS Simurg professional rugby club has been established under the European Azerbaijan School. The team will compete not only in the School League but also in the Azerbaijan Championship and the Azerbaijan Cup.

With its launch, EAS Simurg becomes the fourth rugby club in Azerbaijan, joining Qarabag, Shamakhi OM, and TISA Titans.

There are plans to establish new clubs in Baku and other regions, aiming to strengthen the sport's presence nationwide. Starting from the 2025/26 season, the Azerbaijan Championship and Cup will officially be held.

Additionally, as part of the Azerbaijan Rugby Federation's development strategy, the School League will feature seven teams, promoting youth participation in the sport.

Idman.biz

