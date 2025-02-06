Humans vs. Robots: China plans first-ever half marathon

In April, Beijing will host the first-ever "Humans vs. AI Robots" half-marathon.

The organizers believe this event will mark a significant step forward in the development of robotics technology, Idman.biz reports.

In this unique race, not only humans but also humanoid robots will have the chance to test their strength by running a distance of 21 km.

Nearly 12,000 athletes are expected to participate in the race, some of them in teams. The key requirement for robot participants is that they must have two legs, stand between 50 cm and 2 meters tall, and adhere to technical limitations that ensure a balance of power.

The Chinese government has set ambitious goals for the development of robotics. Currently, there are more than 140 companies dedicated to designing, manufacturing, and training robots in this field.

Idman.biz