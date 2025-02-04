4 February 2025
EN

President Ilham Aliyev reviewed conditions at "Vatan" Sports Lyceum after reconstruction - PHOTO

Other
News
4 February 2025 14:15
12
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspected the conditions at the newly renovated “Vatan” Sports Lyceum, named after Tarlan Heybatov, in Baku.

Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Science and Education, briefed the head of state on the improvements made at the lyceum.

The “Vatan” Sports Lyceum was established in 2022, based on Secondary School No. 126. Named after First Karabakh War martyr Tarlan Heybatov, the lyceum has a capacity for 600 students. The reconstruction, funded by state capital investments, was completed in December 2024.

The fully renovated academic building includes 22 classrooms, all equipped with essential teaching materials to ensure a high standard of education.

The building also houses chemistry, physics, and biology laboratories, an informatics room, a pre-conscription military training classroom, a library, a 240-seat assembly hall, as well as administrative and auxiliary rooms.

The institution’s sports complex features a fully renovated multi-purpose hall (for basketball, volleyball, gymnastics, fencing, etc.) and wrestling hall. Additionally, the gym, judo hall, physiotherapy room, rehabilitation sports hall, steam room, and auxiliary rooms have also been refurbished.

As part of the project, a 100-bed dormitory building has been fully renovated. The dining hall accommodates 220 people, and the kitchen, laundry, and other auxiliary rooms are supplied with the latest modern equipment.

The renewed institution offers classes for grades 5 through 11, with around 60 teachers responsible for the education and upbringing of the students.

Plans are in place to provide accommodation for students from the regions engaged in professional sports. The lyceum will ensure that these athletes receive meals that meet their daily nutritional requirements.

Extensive landscaping work has been carried out in the lyceum's yard.

Idman.biz

