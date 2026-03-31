Farid Gayibov: “Greater goals lie ahead”

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has summed up the past month, emphasizing that even greater goals await the country’s sporting community.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Gayibov noted that March, which began with “Sports Week”, holds special significance for Azerbaijani sport. March 5, celebrated as Physical Education and Sports Day, marks the historic first meeting of national leader Heydar Aliyev with Azerbaijan’s sporting community in 1995. By decree of President Ilham Aliyev, the date has been recognized as a professional holiday for over 20 years.

“Sports Week” kicked off in Baku with the first-ever Coaches Forum, bringing together local and international experts for productive discussions. A large-scale sports parade was also held in Gazakh, Azerbaijan’s “Sports Capital”, where various federations showcased different disciplines and athletes took active part.

Gayibov highlighted that the traditional meeting with sports federations took place for the 25th time, where ongoing work and future tasks were discussed. He also met with successful athletes returning from international competitions and held a public reception with residents in Shirvan and Hajigabul.

Among key events of the month, the minister pointed to the European Championship and World Cup in ski mountaineering held at the Shahdag Tourism Center, as well as the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku. Demonstrations of various sports were also organized in Icherisheher and at sea venues.

Azerbaijani athletes continued to deliver strong results on the international stage. Notably, the women’s 3x3 basketball national team reached the final of the FIBA Champions Cup after defeating the United States and secured silver medals.

Gayibov also underlined structural changes within national sports organizations. The Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation was renamed the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation, absorbing the Sailing Federation. Vugar Ahmadov was elected as president of the unified body, while a European Canoe Association office was opened in Baku for the first time.

During a recent board meeting, several athletes were named new sports ambassadors, and Yevlakh was selected as Azerbaijan’s Sports Capital for 2027. Gayibov also chaired a key UNESCO conference session in Paris focused on anti-doping in sport.

He concluded by expressing confidence in the future: “I believe that the arrival of spring and the revival of nature will symbolize new victories. Greater goals lie ahead, and the achievements of our athletes and the creativity of our youth will be the main driving force on this path.”