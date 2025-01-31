31 January 2025
Minister Farid Gayibov meets with sports federation representatives – PHOTO

31 January 2025 18:34
On January 31, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov held his 18th meeting with representatives of sports federations.

The meeting took place at the National Gymnastics Arena, where Minister Gayibov welcomed federation representatives and specialists, Idman.biz reports.

He discussed recent developments and outlined the key tasks ahead.

The event provided updates on preparations for major international competitions in 2024, including the International Gymnasiade Sports Games, the World University Summer Universiade, and the Youth Olympic Games. Additionally, a review of sports federations' social media activities was presented, followed by discussions on various other matters.

The meeting was also attended by Elnur Mammadov, Head of the Ministry’s Sports Department.

