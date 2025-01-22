Azerbaijani bodybuilders set sights on global success in 2024

2024 is shaping up to be another promising year for Azerbaijani bodybuilders, following a highly successful previous year.

Idman.biz reports that Rauf Bunyataliyev, the president of the national bodybuilding federation, highlighted the team’s impressive performance in the past year, where they claimed first place in the team competition at the European Championship and won a total of 30 medals in international events.

Bunyataliyev emphasized that one of the key achievements of 2024 was the recognition of Azerbaijan as a major competitor in the European and global bodybuilding scenes. He said,

"Our athletes are now seen as a quality benchmark, and competitors are cautious about facing us. This is a huge accomplishment and also serves as a motivation for our athletes when they represent the country."

This year, the European Championship will once again take place in Santa Susanna, which has become the global center for bodybuilding, and will be the primary focus for the team. The federation will soon announce the lineup for this event, which will include the medalists from the most recent national championship.

Bunyataliyev also noted that athletes from Azerbaijan have been performing at a world-class level even in domestic competitions,

"Any athlete in the top three of the national championship will also perform at the top in international arenas. Even the president of the international federation, Rafael Santos, highly praises their level."

At last year's European Championship, Azerbaijani athletes won a total of 8 gold, 6 silver, and 6 bronze medals, with the team also claiming first place in the overall standings.

Looking ahead, the second half of the season will be marked by the World Championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, scheduled for November 27-30, where the International Federation Congress will also take place.

