22 January 2025
EN

Azerbaijani bodybuilders set sights on global success in 2024

Other
News
22 January 2025 16:47
36
Azerbaijani bodybuilders set sights on global success in 2024

2024 is shaping up to be another promising year for Azerbaijani bodybuilders, following a highly successful previous year.

Idman.biz reports that Rauf Bunyataliyev, the president of the national bodybuilding federation, highlighted the team’s impressive performance in the past year, where they claimed first place in the team competition at the European Championship and won a total of 30 medals in international events.

Bunyataliyev emphasized that one of the key achievements of 2024 was the recognition of Azerbaijan as a major competitor in the European and global bodybuilding scenes. He said,
"Our athletes are now seen as a quality benchmark, and competitors are cautious about facing us. This is a huge accomplishment and also serves as a motivation for our athletes when they represent the country."

This year, the European Championship will once again take place in Santa Susanna, which has become the global center for bodybuilding, and will be the primary focus for the team. The federation will soon announce the lineup for this event, which will include the medalists from the most recent national championship.

Bunyataliyev also noted that athletes from Azerbaijan have been performing at a world-class level even in domestic competitions,
"Any athlete in the top three of the national championship will also perform at the top in international arenas. Even the president of the international federation, Rafael Santos, highly praises their level."

At last year's European Championship, Azerbaijani athletes won a total of 8 gold, 6 silver, and 6 bronze medals, with the team also claiming first place in the overall standings.

Looking ahead, the second half of the season will be marked by the World Championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, scheduled for November 27-30, where the International Federation Congress will also take place.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Farid Gayibov strengthens sports diplomacy in Banjul - PHOTO
10:17
Other

Farid Gayibov strengthens sports diplomacy in Banjul - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports attends COP9 event as Vice President of the Bureau

Farid Gayibov meets with President of Gambia
21 January 23:53
Other

Farid Gayibov meets with President of Gambia

Discussions focus on youth and sports cooperation between Azerbaijan and Gambia

35 years pass since Black January tragedy
20 January 00:30
Other

35 years pass since Black January tragedy

Thirty-five years have passed since the events of January 20, 1990, which are went into history as the tragedy of 'Black January.'
Neftchi Sports Club finished the year with 1001 medals - PHOTO
18 January 15:21
Other

Neftchi Sports Club finished the year with 1001 medals - PHOTO

337 of these medals are gold, 303 are silver, and 361 are bronze
More than 6 jumps per second - WORLD RECORD
18 January 12:20
Other

More than 6 jumps per second - WORLD RECORD

Chinese student set a world record
CALENDAR of international competitions to be held in Azerbaijan
17 January 13:47
Other

CALENDAR of international competitions to be held in Azerbaijan

This year, Azerbaijan will traditionally host a number of prestigious international competitions

Most read

FCSB reveals starting lineup for Europa League clash against Qarabag
20 January 16:45
Football

FCSB reveals starting lineup for Europa League clash against Qarabag

Gigi Becali surprises fans with two key selections for the Baku match

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller
11:23
Football

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller

IFFHS compiled a list of remarkable moments from the 9-goal game in the 7th round of the group stage
Ancelotti decides to leave Real Madrid
20 January 17:59
Football

Ancelotti decides to leave Real Madrid

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti has made a definitive decision regarding his future
Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"
21 January 18:19
Football

Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has clarified his plans regarding his future with the club